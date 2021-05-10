EventChain Price Reaches $0.0625 on Major Exchanges (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 10th. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $30,049.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EventChain has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00085852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00065273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00106725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.58 or 0.00789972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00052692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,973.74 or 0.08938334 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

