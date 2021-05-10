Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.20)-($0.16) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.22). The company issued revenue guidance of $358.0-$359.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.17 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.200–0.160 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on EVBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.80.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG stock traded down $4.06 on Monday, reaching $110.28. 789,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,898. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.56. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $956,983.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.