Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EVK. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €30.86 ($36.30).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €30.04 ($35.34) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €30.03 and a 200-day moving average of €27.12. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

