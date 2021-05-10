Exane Derivatives Grows Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 62.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Baozun were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

BZUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

BZUN stock opened at $32.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.