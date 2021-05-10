Exane Derivatives Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 40,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter.

FXI stock opened at $46.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

