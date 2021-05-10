Exane Derivatives Makes New $400,000 Investment in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTDU opened at $10.23 on Monday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

About ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

