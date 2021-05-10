Exane Derivatives Raises Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 64,957.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Crown were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $113.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.78.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.