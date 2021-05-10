Exane Derivatives Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

MDT opened at $126.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $170.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

