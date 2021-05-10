Exane Derivatives Sells 190 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,173 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after acquiring an additional 717,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,917 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,490,000 after acquiring an additional 285,613 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,977 shares of company stock worth $693,018. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.15 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

