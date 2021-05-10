Exane Derivatives Sells 88,203 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,203 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Denison Mines were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Denison Mines by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Denison Mines by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Denison Mines by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 211,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of DNN opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $957.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 2.16.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 103.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DNN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.