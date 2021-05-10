Excalibur Management Corp Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Excalibur Management Corp reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,166 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.0% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $53.83. The company had a trading volume of 312,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,785,713. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $227.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

