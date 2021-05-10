Excalibur Management Corp Has $1.12 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

Shares of HD traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $341.72. 31,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.20 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $367.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

