Excalibur Management Corp Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Excalibur Management Corp lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.94.

Shares of SPG traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.08. The stock had a trading volume of 27,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,147. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.91. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

