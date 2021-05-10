Excalibur Management Corp Has $732,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 77.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.45.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.43. 6,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.32 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.