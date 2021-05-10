Excalibur Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Excalibur Management Corp reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 70.2% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 156,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 64,660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 137,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,681 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 149,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 185,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $86.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,001. The stock has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average is $72.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

