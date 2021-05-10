Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,403,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,872 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Exelon worth $148,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $2,545,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Exelon by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,983 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exelon by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,145,000 after acquiring an additional 50,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $44.68 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

