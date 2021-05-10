Expanse Trading Up 13% This Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $70,511.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,484.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.66 or 0.06804510 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.86 or 0.02593696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.41 or 0.00681539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.11 or 0.00206957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.69 or 0.00806410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.66 or 0.00624795 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.38 or 0.00528512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004945 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

