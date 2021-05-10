extraDNA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $235,515.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $235,515.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,460.28 or 0.99999942 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00044435 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $788.31 or 0.01421389 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $365.18 or 0.00658446 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.68 or 0.00376266 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.25 or 0.00213219 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006831 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity.

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.