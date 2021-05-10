F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.00.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,838. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,411,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $49,804.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,714 shares of company stock worth $3,299,997. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $541,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 22.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.