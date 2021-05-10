F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,162 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,542 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,559 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,222 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $184.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FFIV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,411,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,997 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

