Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $21,800,120.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $21,800,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total value of $22,041,520.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $21,599,520.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total value of $22,194,520.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total value of $20,618,280.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $20,402,040.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total value of $20,615,560.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $20,380,960.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $20,797,120.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $21,104,480.00.

FB stock traded down $13.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $305.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,050,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,529,242. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $871.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.79 and its 200-day moving average is $279.35.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

