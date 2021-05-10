Family Capital Trust Co Sells 2,207 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Family Capital Trust Co cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 2.1% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 112,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,365,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $184.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.53 billion, a PE ratio of -116.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

