FansTime (FTI) Market Cap Reaches $1.73 Million

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. FansTime has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FansTime has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00084483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00065008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00106420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.48 or 0.00791767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00052972 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,004.19 or 0.08995069 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

