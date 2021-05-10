Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.49 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will post $6.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $11.30 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $5.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $45.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $40.01 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $69.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FATE. Wedbush raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058 over the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FATE traded down $2.68 on Friday, hitting $73.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,974. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.96. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

