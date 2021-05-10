Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.49 Million

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will post $6.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $11.30 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $5.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $45.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $40.01 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $69.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FATE. Wedbush raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058 over the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FATE traded down $2.68 on Friday, hitting $73.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,974. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.96. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.