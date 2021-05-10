Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FIS. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.85.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $151.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of -842.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.08. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

