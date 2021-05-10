Field & Main Bank Buys 915 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in First Solar by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after buying an additional 46,927 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in First Solar by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,055,000 after buying an additional 82,264 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

First Solar stock opened at $74.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.25.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $43,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $233,437.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,421.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

