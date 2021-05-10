Field & Main Bank Purchases 50 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 363.8% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 43,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,868,000 after acquiring an additional 33,841 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 24.8% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.68.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $432.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $389.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.98. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $436.63.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.