Field & Main Bank Takes $47,000 Position in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 504.4% during the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,147,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after purchasing an additional 957,581 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,005,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,610,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 105,640 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCIV opened at $19.28 on Monday. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44.

Churchill Capital Corp IV Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

