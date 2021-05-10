Financial Contrast: Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) versus Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Porch Group alerts:

This table compares Porch Group and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porch Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 5.22 $98.08 million $1.64 9.76

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Porch Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Porch Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Porch Group and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porch Group N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance -4.91% 8.56% 3.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Porch Group and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porch Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 3 0 0 2.00

Porch Group currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.86%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential downside of 20.83%. Given Porch Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Bain Capital Specialty Finance.

Summary

Porch Group beats Bain Capital Specialty Finance on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.