Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 133.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,858 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,408,017,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 626.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138,647 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,489,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,469 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,043 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,336 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UBS opened at $15.80 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

