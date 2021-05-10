Financial Counselors Inc. Buys Shares of 17,762 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vale by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Vale stock opened at $22.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $113.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.75%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.