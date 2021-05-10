Financial Counselors Inc. Has $229,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 957.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,274 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 161,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 531,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 41,766 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OTIS opened at $78.19 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $79.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

