Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

YUMC stock opened at $62.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

