Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 216 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLM stock opened at $378.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.02. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.94 and a fifty-two week high of $378.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.12.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

