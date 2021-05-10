Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,623 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 23.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $107.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $63.95 and a fifty-two week high of $109.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.59.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

