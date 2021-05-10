Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 542 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 11.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of IX opened at $82.75 on Monday. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $91.38. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.01.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.08). ORIX had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. On average, analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

