First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target Raised to $20.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.25 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

FCXXF stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $14.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

