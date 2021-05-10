First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FHS opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84. First High-School Education Group has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.07 million during the quarter.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

