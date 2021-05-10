First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Cut to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $34,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $69,398.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,229.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,760. 21.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 33,530 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

