First Pacific Financial Acquires 2,531 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.03%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.