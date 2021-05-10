First Pacific Financial Purchases 306 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. FMR LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,433,841,000 after acquiring an additional 295,642 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,106,385,000 after acquiring an additional 207,865 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.26.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $7.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $425.17. The company had a trading volume of 41,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,637. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $419.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

