First Pacific Financial Purchases 586 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 0.5% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in American Tower were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $843,826,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Tower by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after buying an additional 808,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after acquiring an additional 776,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in American Tower by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,955,000 after purchasing an additional 772,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.36 on Monday, hitting $249.85. The stock had a trading volume of 33,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,991. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.