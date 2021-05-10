First Pacific Financial Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,149 shares of company stock valued at $50,544,227. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $60.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,338.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,548. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,224.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,944.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

