FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives $163.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.18. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,815. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.16 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $177.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in FirstService by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in FirstService by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

