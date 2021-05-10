Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 381,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 63,063 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 31,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 63,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $9.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

