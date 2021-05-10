Fisker (FSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Shares of FSR opened at $10.93 on Monday. Fisker has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fisker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

