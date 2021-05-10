Flagstar Bancorp’s (FBC) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

FBC has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

NYSE:FBC opened at $46.52 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,793,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,467,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 90.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 40,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

