Flashstake Trading Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days (FLASH)

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Flashstake coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00000987 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Flashstake has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. Flashstake has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $73,923.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00087061 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00076052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00064722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.27 or 0.00814472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00106840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00051207 BTC.

Flashstake Profile

Flashstake (CRYPTO:FLASH) is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Flashstake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flashstake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flashstake using one of the exchanges listed above.

