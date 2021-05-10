FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $306.87.

FLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday.

FLT stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $206.60 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 65,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 94,616 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,650,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

