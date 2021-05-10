FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Raised to $335.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FLT. Susquehanna upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $302.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $285.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $206.60 and a 12 month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

